iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Purchased by FineMark National Bank & Trust

FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 19.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,419 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,729 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $9,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,050,000. Exchange Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,434,000 after buying an additional 2,802 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,198,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 126,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,867,000 after buying an additional 3,534 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 98,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,605,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IJH traded up $2.04 on Friday, reaching $274.17. 833,573 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,353,865. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $270.55. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52-week low of $169.18 and a 52-week high of $277.63.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

