iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Stock Position Lifted by Miller Investment Management LP

Miller Investment Management LP increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 341,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,330 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 4.7% of Miller Investment Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Miller Investment Management LP’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $25,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWR. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 18.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,039,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,709,000 after purchasing an additional 2,687,751 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,131,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,492,000 after buying an additional 547,102 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,276,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,349,000 after buying an additional 365,066 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,732,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,658,000 after acquiring an additional 311,687 shares during the period. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $19,749,000.

NYSEARCA:IWR opened at $79.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.36. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $51.29 and a 12-month high of $79.22.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

