iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Shares Purchased by 20 20 Capital Management Inc.

20 20 Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 11.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. 20 20 Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 912,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $143,976,000 after purchasing an additional 19,151 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 17.4% during the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Bridge Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,450,000. Affiance Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.8% during the first quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 11,336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $569,000.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $142.31 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $138.63. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $133.19 and a one year high of $172.25.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Featured Article: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.