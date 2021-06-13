Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) Shares Down 4.1%

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) shares traded down 4.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $22.18 and last traded at $22.18. 22,210 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,760,028 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.14.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $51.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Iovance Biotherapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.92.

The company has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.68 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.94.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.03). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the first quarter worth $106,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the first quarter worth $127,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 30.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,295 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 102.0% in the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 3,067 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549 shares during the period.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. It has six ongoing phase 2 clinical studies, including C-144-01, of its lead product candidate, lifileucel, for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; C-145-04, of its product candidate lifileucel for recurrent, metastatic, or persistent cervical cancer; and C-145-03, of its product candidate LN-145, for recurrent and/or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

