InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.80. InVivo Therapeutics shares last traded at $0.78, with a volume of 576,830 shares traded.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.76.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in InVivo Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of InVivo Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in InVivo Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $67,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in InVivo Therapeutics by 252.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 70,536 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 50,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of InVivo Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.64% of the company’s stock.

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp., a research and clinical-stage biomaterials and biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries (SCI). The company is developing a Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant, which is an investigational bioresorbable polymer scaffold that is designed for implantation at the site of injury within a spinal cord to treat acute SCI.

