Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $174.77. Investors Title shares last traded at $174.32, with a volume of 2,919 shares traded.

The company has a market capitalization of $330.16 million, a P/E ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.96.

Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $7.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Investors Title had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 29.23%. The company had revenue of $72.08 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This is an increase from Investors Title’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ITIC. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Investors Title in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Investors Title by 231.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 292 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Investors Title by 77.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 531 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Investors Title by 445.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,090 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Investors Title by 23.1% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,259 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. 41.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Investors Title Company Profile (NASDAQ:ITIC)

Investors Title Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the issuance of residential and commercial title insurance for residential, institutional, commercial, and industrial properties. The company underwrites land title insurance for owners and mortgagees as a primary insurer; and assumes the reinsurance of title insurance risks from other title insurance companies.

