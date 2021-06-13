Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) saw unusually large options trading on Friday. Investors bought 9,984 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 2,854% compared to the average daily volume of 338 call options.

Shares of PSA traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $295.81. The company had a trading volume of 575,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 709,497. Public Storage has a 52 week low of $183.22 and a 52 week high of $296.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $275.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $647.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $753.27 million. Public Storage had a return on equity of 27.74% and a net margin of 43.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 11.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.40%.

In related news, VP Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.10, for a total transaction of $1,172,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 10.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Public Storage by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,234,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,979,990,000 after buying an additional 269,142 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in Public Storage by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 11,670,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,879,751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328,084 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,991,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $736,643,000 after acquiring an additional 147,365 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Public Storage by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,762,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $435,021,000 after buying an additional 24,946 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Public Storage during the fourth quarter worth about $383,136,000. 77.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Public Storage from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Public Storage from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Public Storage from $269.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Public Storage from $269.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Public Storage from $231.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Public Storage has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $258.14.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

