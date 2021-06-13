Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMS) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMS) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the May 13th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF by 63.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF by 82.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,860 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 2,562 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ BSMS opened at $26.44 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.15. Invesco BulletShares has a 52 week low of $25.38 and a 52 week high of $26.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a $0.032 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th.

