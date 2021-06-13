Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMT) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMT) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a drop of 62.5% from the May 13th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 63.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 66.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,979,000.

BSMT opened at $26.32 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $25.26 and a 12-month high of $26.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.03.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a $0.028 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%.

