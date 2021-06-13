Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund (NASDAQ:ADRE) Short Interest Update

Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund (NASDAQ:ADRE) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 43,300 shares, an increase of 841.3% from the May 13th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADRE. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund during the 1st quarter worth $4,771,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund by 226.5% during the 4th quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 81,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,607,000 after purchasing an additional 56,759 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund during the 1st quarter worth $2,701,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund by 204.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 58,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,285,000 after purchasing an additional 39,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund by 580.9% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 33,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after buying an additional 28,992 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:ADRE opened at $56.99 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.03. Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund has a 1-year low of $38.40 and a 1-year high of $67.06.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were given a $0.053 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%.

About Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund

BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund based on the BNY Mellon Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index (the Index). The Fund normally holds at least 95% of its total assets in Depositary Receipts that comprise the Index. The Index is capitalization-weighted and designed to track the performance of approximately 50 emerging market-based depositary receipts.

