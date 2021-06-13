International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by White Pine Capital LLC

White Pine Capital LLC lowered its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,600 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its stake in International Business Machines by 852.4% during the 4th quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 54.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IBM has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.00.

NYSE IBM opened at $151.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $142.37. The stock has a market cap of $135.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.23. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $105.92 and a 12 month high of $152.84.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.35 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 36.67%. The company’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.66%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

