Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Sold by M&G Investment Management Ltd.

M&G Investment Management Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 38.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,190 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ICE. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 18,201,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,098,463,000 after purchasing an additional 6,446,916 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth approximately $597,561,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,619,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,570,179,000 after purchasing an additional 3,851,221 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,675,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,430,910,000 after acquiring an additional 2,990,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvard Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 1st quarter valued at $230,334,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, insider Lynn C. Martin sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.96, for a total transaction of $164,695.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 40,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,600,521.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 132,742 shares of company stock valued at $15,137,922. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $112.67 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.01 and a twelve month high of $121.96. The stock has a market cap of $63.41 billion, a PE ratio of 24.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.73.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.27%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ICE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Friday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $122.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Intercontinental Exchange has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.38.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

