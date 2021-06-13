Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.67 Per Share

Posted by on Jun 13th, 2021

Brokerages expect Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) to post ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Intellia Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.77) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.61). Intellia Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.61) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.73) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.11) to ($2.48). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($2.82) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.55) to ($2.35). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Intellia Therapeutics.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $6.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.57 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 33.89% and a negative net margin of 288.47%. Intellia Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.63) EPS.

NTLA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intellia Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, March 21st. Truist lifted their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $40.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intellia Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.85.

Shares of NASDAQ NTLA opened at $85.29 on Friday. Intellia Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $16.54 and a 12 month high of $92.00. The firm has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of -34.67 and a beta of 2.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.58.

In other Intellia Therapeutics news, CEO John M. Leonard sold 38,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total value of $3,195,800.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 705,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,011,031.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jose E. Rivera sold 50,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.46, for a total value of $4,160,519.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,273,511.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 228,896 shares of company stock worth $19,328,787 in the last ninety days. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTLA. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 2,730.6% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,757,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695,712 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 649.4% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,139,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,480,000 after acquiring an additional 987,773 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,504,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,120,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,376,000 after acquiring an additional 662,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Intellia Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $38,915,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

About Intellia Therapeutics

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. It utilizes a biological tool known as the Clustered, Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats/CRISPR associated 9 (CRISPR/Cas9) system. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as other liver-focused programs comprising hemophilia A and hemophilia B, hyperoxaluria Type 1, and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Intellia Therapeutics (NTLA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Receive News & Ratings for Intellia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.