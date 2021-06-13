Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.67 Per Share

Brokerages expect Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) to post ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Intellia Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.77) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.61). Intellia Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.61) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.73) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.11) to ($2.48). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($2.82) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.55) to ($2.35). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Intellia Therapeutics.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $6.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.57 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 33.89% and a negative net margin of 288.47%. Intellia Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.63) EPS.

NTLA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intellia Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, March 21st. Truist lifted their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $40.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intellia Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.85.

Shares of NASDAQ NTLA opened at $85.29 on Friday. Intellia Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $16.54 and a 12 month high of $92.00. The firm has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of -34.67 and a beta of 2.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.58.

In other Intellia Therapeutics news, CEO John M. Leonard sold 38,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total value of $3,195,800.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 705,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,011,031.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jose E. Rivera sold 50,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.46, for a total value of $4,160,519.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,273,511.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 228,896 shares of company stock worth $19,328,787 in the last ninety days. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTLA. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 2,730.6% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,757,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695,712 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 649.4% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,139,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,480,000 after acquiring an additional 987,773 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,504,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,120,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,376,000 after acquiring an additional 662,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Intellia Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $38,915,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

About Intellia Therapeutics

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. It utilizes a biological tool known as the Clustered, Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats/CRISPR associated 9 (CRISPR/Cas9) system. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as other liver-focused programs comprising hemophilia A and hemophilia B, hyperoxaluria Type 1, and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

