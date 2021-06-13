Insider Selling: Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Director Sells $66,150.00 in Stock

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $66,150.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,150. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of ZM stock opened at $366.40 on Friday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $216.75 and a one year high of $588.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $322.31. The company has a market capitalization of $107.62 billion, a PE ratio of 162.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.01 and a beta of -1.49.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.33. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 25.34% and a return on equity of 37.79%. The business had revenue of $956.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 191.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZM. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 115.0% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ZM. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $541.00 to $464.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $325.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus raised shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $440.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $425.07.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

