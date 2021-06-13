Insider Selling: XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) Director Sells $6,762,510.00 in Stock

XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) Director Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 46,638 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $6,762,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 387,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,175,320. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Jacobs Private Equity, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 10th, Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 84,260 shares of XPO Logistics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.53, for a total transaction of $12,178,097.80.

On Friday, May 14th, Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 31,763 shares of XPO Logistics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.01, for a total transaction of $4,605,952.63.

On Wednesday, May 12th, Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 60,870 shares of XPO Logistics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.37, for a total transaction of $8,666,061.90.

On Wednesday, April 28th, Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 29,863 shares of XPO Logistics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.63, for a total transaction of $4,080,181.69.

On Monday, April 26th, Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 72,512 shares of XPO Logistics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.50, for a total transaction of $9,752,864.00.

On Wednesday, March 24th, Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 54,646 shares of XPO Logistics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.24, for a total transaction of $6,461,343.04.

On Monday, March 22nd, Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 83,781 shares of XPO Logistics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.88, for a total transaction of $10,211,228.28.

Shares of XPO stock opened at $149.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 2.18. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.69 and a 1-year high of $151.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $140.28.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 1.17% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The company’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XPO. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in XPO Logistics by 12.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,405,154 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,159,655,000 after buying an additional 1,077,220 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in XPO Logistics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,527,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in XPO Logistics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $626,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in XPO Logistics in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,222,000. Finally, P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP purchased a new position in XPO Logistics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,324,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

XPO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. XPO Logistics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.65.

XPO Logistics Company Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services through a network of tractors, trailers, professional drivers, and terminals; and truck brokerage services.

