Insider Selling: Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) Director Sells 1,022 Shares of Stock

Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) Director Jenna Lyons sold 1,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $102,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Jenna Lyons also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 16th, Jenna Lyons sold 1,548 shares of Shake Shack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.78, for a total transaction of $183,871.44.

Shares of Shake Shack stock opened at $100.30 on Friday. Shake Shack Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.12 and a 12-month high of $138.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -93.74 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $100.50.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.13. Shake Shack had a negative net margin of 7.46% and a negative return on equity of 5.01%. The firm had revenue of $155.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Shake Shack Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SHAK shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $86.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $107.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist increased their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $99.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Shake Shack from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $107.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shake Shack presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.83.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Shake Shack by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 234,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,904,000 after purchasing an additional 2,495 shares in the last quarter. Longitude Cayman Ltd. purchased a new stake in Shake Shack in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,087,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Shake Shack in the first quarter valued at approximately $657,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Shake Shack by 70.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 433,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,911,000 after purchasing an additional 179,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in Shake Shack by 73.3% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. 84.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Shake Shack

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 30, 2020, it operated 311 Shacks, including 183 domestic company-operated Shacks, 22 domestic licensed Shacks, and 106 international licensed Shacks.

