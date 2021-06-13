Insider Selling: PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) Director Sells $233,250.00 in Stock

PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total transaction of $233,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 225,377 shares in the company, valued at $10,513,837.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of PDCE opened at $47.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.71 and a beta of 3.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.38. PDC Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.60 and a fifty-two week high of $47.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.58. PDC Energy had a negative net margin of 30.91% and a positive return on equity of 14.11%. The business had revenue of $286.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.93 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 23.65%.

PDCE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet raised shares of PDC Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PDC Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PDC Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.08.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDCE. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in PDC Energy by 595.2% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,881,926 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $59,166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,467,376 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in PDC Energy during the first quarter worth about $80,674,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in PDC Energy by 2,238.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,311,129 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $45,103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255,050 shares during the period. Channing Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in PDC Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $22,731,000. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new stake in PDC Energy during the first quarter worth about $24,541,000.

About PDC Energy

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

