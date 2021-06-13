Insider Selling: nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) VP Sells $111,543.48 in Stock

nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) VP Jeanette Sellers sold 1,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total transaction of $111,543.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,983.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ NCNO opened at $63.94 on Friday. nCino, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.00 and a 1 year high of $103.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 3.29. The company has a market cap of $6.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.80.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. nCino had a negative net margin of 23.72% and a negative return on equity of 9.82%. The firm had revenue of $62.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that nCino, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NCNO. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of nCino from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of nCino from $92.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of nCino in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of nCino from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of nCino in a report on Wednesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. nCino currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.22.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of nCino in the 1st quarter worth $320,000. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of nCino in the 1st quarter worth $1,146,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its position in nCino by 27.4% during the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 1,804 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC grew its position in nCino by 15.8% during the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 49,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,329,000 after buying an additional 6,822 shares during the period. Finally, Untitled Investments LP bought a new position in nCino during the first quarter valued at about $5,468,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.22% of the company’s stock.

About nCino

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

