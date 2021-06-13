Insider Selling: McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) VP Sells 1,700 Shares of Stock

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) VP John Lieffrig sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.40, for a total value of $143,480.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $872,020.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of MGRC opened at $84.76 on Friday. McGrath RentCorp has a 52-week low of $49.37 and a 52-week high of $87.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.96. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.01.

Get McGrath RentCorp alerts:

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.06). McGrath RentCorp had a net margin of 17.58% and a return on equity of 14.83%. The business had revenue of $121.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that McGrath RentCorp will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. McGrath RentCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.83%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded McGrath RentCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGRC. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 6,720.4% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 370,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,846,000 after acquiring an additional 364,647 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp during the 4th quarter valued at $23,972,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,277,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,994,000 after acquiring an additional 309,807 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,297,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,173,000 after acquiring an additional 98,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in McGrath RentCorp by 137.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 164,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,006,000 after buying an additional 94,966 shares during the period. 81.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

McGrath RentCorp Company Profile

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment and related accessories, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex.

See Also: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Receive News & Ratings for McGrath RentCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McGrath RentCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.