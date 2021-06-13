Insider Selling: Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) CTO Sells $137,958.93 in Stock

Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) CTO Robert Raymond Petrocelli sold 5,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.27, for a total value of $137,958.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 155,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,228,458.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Robert Raymond Petrocelli also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 28th, Robert Raymond Petrocelli sold 500 shares of Datto stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $13,500.00.

On Wednesday, May 26th, Robert Raymond Petrocelli sold 7,265 shares of Datto stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total value of $196,227.65.

On Monday, May 24th, Robert Raymond Petrocelli sold 17,176 shares of Datto stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.07, for a total value of $464,954.32.

Datto stock opened at $26.75 on Friday. Datto Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $22.30 and a fifty-two week high of $33.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.37.

Datto (NYSE:MSP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The investment management company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $144.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.00 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Datto Holding Corp. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

MSP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Datto from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Datto from $38.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Datto from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Datto from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Datto presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.10.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in Datto by 15.6% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 3,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Datto by 8.1% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 12,665 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Datto in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in Datto in the first quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Datto by 24.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,241 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 3,956 shares during the last quarter. 86.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Datto Company Profile

Datto Holding Corp. provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for delivery through the managed service provider (MSP) channel to small and medium businesses in the United States and internationally. Its Unified Continuity products include Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery that protects servers and workstations, and minimize downtime; Cloud Continuity, an image-based continuity solution for Windows-based laptops and desktops; SaaS Protection, an automated and secure backup and restoration product; Workplace, a cloud-hosted file sync and share solution, which enable end-users to synchronize files across platforms, including mobile devices; and File Protection, an MSP-managed secure and scalable backup product that enables MSPs to protect and recover files and folders on workstations and laptops.

