Insider Selling: CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) Director Sells 2,512 Shares of Stock

CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) Director Ralph Snyderman sold 2,512 shares of CareDx stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total transaction of $194,177.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 58,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,525,837.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Ralph Snyderman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 28th, Ralph Snyderman sold 2,511 shares of CareDx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total transaction of $203,591.88.

Shares of NASDAQ CDNA opened at $91.25 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.50. CareDx, Inc has a one year low of $29.86 and a one year high of $99.83.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $67.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.77 million. CareDx had a negative net margin of 6.14% and a negative return on equity of 4.25%. As a group, analysts expect that CareDx, Inc will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in CareDx by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 105,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,622,000 after acquiring an additional 10,900 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of CareDx during the fourth quarter worth $1,448,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CareDx by 6.2% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 816,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,617,000 after buying an additional 47,749 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CareDx by 1,159,853.3% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 173,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,606,000 after buying an additional 173,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of CareDx by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 60,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,399,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CDNA. TheStreet upgraded shares of CareDx from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of CareDx in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright cut shares of CareDx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of CareDx from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CareDx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.13.

CareDx Company Profile

CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It offers AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA test to identify underlying cell injury leading to organ rejection.

