Insider Selling: CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) Director Sells 2,512 Shares of Stock

CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) Director Ralph Snyderman sold 2,512 shares of CareDx stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total transaction of $194,177.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 58,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,525,837.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Ralph Snyderman also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, May 28th, Ralph Snyderman sold 2,511 shares of CareDx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total transaction of $203,591.88.
Shares of NASDAQ CDNA opened at $91.25 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.50. CareDx, Inc has a one year low of $29.86 and a one year high of $99.83.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in CareDx by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 105,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,622,000 after acquiring an additional 10,900 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of CareDx during the fourth quarter worth $1,448,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CareDx by 6.2% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 816,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,617,000 after buying an additional 47,749 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CareDx by 1,159,853.3% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 173,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,606,000 after buying an additional 173,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of CareDx by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 60,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,399,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter.
Several research firms recently issued reports on CDNA. TheStreet upgraded shares of CareDx from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of CareDx in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright cut shares of CareDx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of CareDx from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CareDx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.13.
CareDx Company Profile
CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It offers AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA test to identify underlying cell injury leading to organ rejection.
Further Reading: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?
Receive News & Ratings for CareDx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareDx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.