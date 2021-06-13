Insider Selling: Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) CFO Sells $370,500.00 in Stock

Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) CFO Chad M. Cohen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total value of $370,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,170,928.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

ADPT opened at $38.76 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.50. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a 1-year low of $30.41 and a 1-year high of $71.25.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.12. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 134.12% and a negative return on equity of 22.42%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 target price (down from $74.00) on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.40.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADPT. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 3,271 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after buying an additional 2,627 shares during the period. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $868,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 189,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,195,000 after purchasing an additional 30,135 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 241,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,259,000 after purchasing an additional 29,084 shares during the period. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer translational research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals; and T-Detect COVID for the confirmation of past COVID-19 infection.

