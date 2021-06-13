Insider Buying: FDM Group (Holdings) plc (LON:FDM) Insider Buys 12,650 Shares of Stock

FDM Group (Holdings) plc (LON:FDM) insider Sheila Flavell bought 12,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 981 ($12.82) per share, with a total value of £124,096.50 ($162,132.87).

FDM Group stock opened at GBX 1,000 ($13.07) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,013.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.15, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.09 billion and a PE ratio of 35.59. FDM Group has a twelve month low of GBX 835 ($10.91) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,208 ($15.78).

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FDM shares. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of FDM Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Liberum Capital boosted their price target on shares of FDM Group from GBX 990 ($12.93) to GBX 1,060 ($13.85) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of FDM Group to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from GBX 1,100 ($14.37) to GBX 1,250 ($16.33) in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

FDM Group (Holdings) plc provides information technology (IT) services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, North America, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It is involved in recruiting, training, and placing its own IT and business consultants across various technical and business disciplines, including development, testing, IT service management, project management office, data engineering, cloud computing, business analysis, business intelligence, cyber security, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and robotic process automation, as well as risk, regulation, and compliance activities.

