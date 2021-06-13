Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.00.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on INSG. Zacks Investment Research lowered Inseego from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective (down previously from $13.00) on shares of Inseego in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on Inseego from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective (down previously from $14.00) on shares of Inseego in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Inseego from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd.

In other news, EVP Doug Kahn sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.13, for a total transaction of $50,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,589.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 9.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of INSG. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in Inseego in the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in Inseego by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Inseego by 131.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,590 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 40,491 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Inseego in the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Inseego in the 1st quarter worth about $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INSG stock opened at $10.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.03 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.82. Inseego has a 1 year low of $7.13 and a 1 year high of $21.93.

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $57.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.13 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Inseego will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

About Inseego

Inseego Corp. engages in the design and development of fixed and mobile wireless solutions, industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), and cloud solutions for large enterprise verticals, service providers, and small and medium-sized businesses worldwide. The company provides wireless 4G and 5G hardware products for vertical markets, including private LTE/5G networks, First responders network authority/Firstnet, SD-WAN, telematics, remote monitoring and surveillance, and fixed wireless access and mobile broadband devices.

