Informa (OTCMKTS:IFJPY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Informa (OTCMKTS:IFJPY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

IFJPY has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Informa in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Informa in a report on Friday, March 12th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Informa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Informa in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Informa in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS IFJPY opened at $15.38 on Friday. Informa has a 52 week low of $9.18 and a 52 week high of $16.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.71.

Informa plc operates as a business-to-business exhibitions and events, learning, and information services company worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Informa Connect, Informa Intelligence, Informa Markets, Informa Tech, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect division provides content-driven events and digital platforms that allow professionals to meet, connect, learn, and share knowledge.

