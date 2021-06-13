INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDT) Declares $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDT) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ:INDT traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $67.20. 91,691 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,352. The firm has a market capitalization of $518.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.72 and a beta of 0.94. INDUS Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $47.81 and a 52-week high of $80.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.30.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in INDUS Realty Trust stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDT) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000. Institutional investors own 46.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on INDT shares. Citigroup started coverage on INDUS Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on INDUS Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on INDUS Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on INDUS Realty Trust in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock.

INDUS Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate business principally engaged in developing, acquiring, managing and leasing industrial/warehouse properties. INDUS owns 41 buildings totaling approximately 4.6 million square feet (4.2 million of which is industrial/warehouse space) in Connecticut, Pennsylvania, North Carolina and Florida in addition to over 3,400 acres of undeveloped land.

