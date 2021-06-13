Inception Mining, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMII) Short Interest Update

Inception Mining, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMII) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 14,400 shares, an increase of 336.4% from the May 13th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,617,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:IMII remained flat at $$0.02 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 706,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,170,979. Inception Mining has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.02.
About Inception Mining
