Inception Mining, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMII) Short Interest Update

Inception Mining, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMII) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 14,400 shares, an increase of 336.4% from the May 13th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,617,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IMII remained flat at $$0.02 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 706,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,170,979. Inception Mining has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.02.

Get Inception Mining alerts:

About Inception Mining

Inception Mining, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, production, and development of mineral properties in the United States. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company holds interest in the Clavo Rico mine located on the 200-hectare Clavo Rico Concession, is which located in southern Honduras.

Featured Story: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Inception Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inception Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.