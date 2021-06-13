Imperial Brands (OTCMKTS:IMBBY) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Imperial Brands (OTCMKTS:IMBBY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Imperial Brands PLC manufactures, markets and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products. It offers cigarettes, fine cut tobacco, papers, cigars, snus and smokeless tobacco products. Imperial Brands PLC, formerly known as Imperial Tobacco Group PLC, is based in Bristol, the United Kingdom. “

Get Imperial Brands alerts:

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Imperial Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a buy rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IMBBY opened at $23.12 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. Imperial Brands has a 1 year low of $15.68 and a 1 year high of $24.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 0.86.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Imperial Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.80%.

About Imperial Brands

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products. It offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut and smokeless tobacco, papers, and cigars; and next generation product (NGP) portfolio, such as e-vapour products, as well as oral nicotine and heated tobacco products.

Further Reading: Cost of Debt

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Imperial Brands (IMBBY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.