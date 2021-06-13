Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) vs. Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE) Financial Comparison

Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) and Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Ideanomics has a beta of -0.44, suggesting that its share price is 144% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Blade Air Mobility has a beta of -0.17, suggesting that its share price is 117% less volatile than the S&P 500.

5.0% of Ideanomics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.0% of Blade Air Mobility shares are held by institutional investors. 21.5% of Ideanomics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Ideanomics and Blade Air Mobility, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ideanomics 0 0 1 0 3.00 Blade Air Mobility 0 0 2 0 3.00

Ideanomics presently has a consensus price target of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 122.93%. Blade Air Mobility has a consensus price target of $16.00, indicating a potential upside of 48.29%. Given Ideanomics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Ideanomics is more favorable than Blade Air Mobility.

Profitability

This table compares Ideanomics and Blade Air Mobility’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ideanomics -146.60% -39.06% -28.90% Blade Air Mobility N/A -195.81% -3.52%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ideanomics and Blade Air Mobility’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ideanomics $26.76 million 49.97 -$98.22 million ($0.43) -7.30 Blade Air Mobility N/A N/A -$100,000.00 N/A N/A

Blade Air Mobility has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ideanomics.

Summary

Blade Air Mobility beats Ideanomics on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ideanomics Company Profile

Ideanomics, Inc. focuses on driving the adoption of commercial electric vehicles, associated energy consumption, and developing financial services and fintech products. Its Ideanomics Mobility division facilitates the adoption of electric vehicles by commercial fleet operators. This division also offers solutions for the procurement, financing, charging, and energy management needs for fleet operators of commercial electric vehicles. The company's Ideanomics Capital division provides fintech services, which focuses on the enhancement of efficiency, transparency, and profitability for the financial services industry. Ideanomics, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Blade Air Mobility Company Profile

Blade Air Mobility, Inc. provides air transportation alternatives to the congested ground routes in the United States and internationally. The company provides its services through helicopters and amphibious aircraft. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

