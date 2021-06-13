Iconic Token Price Tops $0.43 on Exchanges (ICNQ)

Iconic Token (CURRENCY:ICNQ) traded up 6.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 13th. One Iconic Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.43 or 0.00001115 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Iconic Token has a total market capitalization of $4.33 million and approximately $995.00 worth of Iconic Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Iconic Token has traded down 15.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002567 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002267 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.13 or 0.00056809 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000451 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $64.15 or 0.00164679 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $73.07 or 0.00187587 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $439.80 or 0.01129060 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $38,786.49 or 0.99573422 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Iconic Token

Iconic Token’s total supply is 9,967,630 coins. The official website for Iconic Token is iconicholding.com/icnq-token . The official message board for Iconic Token is medium.com/@iconicholding . Iconic Token’s official Twitter account is @iconiqlab

Buying and Selling Iconic Token

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Iconic Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Iconic Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Iconic Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

