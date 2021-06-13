Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) Given New C$14.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) had its price objective hoisted by Raymond James from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the mining company’s stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.89 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on HBM. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals from an underperform rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $10.60 to $12.20 in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.36.

NYSE:HBM opened at $7.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -14.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.74. Hudbay Minerals has a 12 month low of $2.69 and a 12 month high of $9.60.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The mining company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $313.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.07 million. Hudbay Minerals had a negative return on equity of 5.84% and a negative net margin of 11.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.29) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Hudbay Minerals will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,850 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 22.0% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,635 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 0.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 538,400 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,683,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 116,290 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 3,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. raised its position in Hudbay Minerals by 5.2% in the first quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 64,614 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 3,183 shares during the period. 66.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

