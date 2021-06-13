Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.86.

Several equities analysts recently commented on HOOK shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Hookipa Pharma in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Hookipa Pharma from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Hookipa Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hookipa Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Hookipa Pharma in a report on Friday, June 4th.

In other news, major shareholder Sofinnova Capital Vi Fcpr sold 328,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total value of $3,811,992.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 696,903 shares of company stock worth $9,038,563. 5.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 94.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 95.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Hookipa Pharma in the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Hookipa Pharma by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Hookipa Pharma during the 4th quarter worth about $115,000. 44.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Hookipa Pharma stock opened at $9.89 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 7.62 and a quick ratio of 7.62. Hookipa Pharma has a 1-year low of $8.10 and a 1-year high of $20.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $257.09 million, a PE ratio of -5.49 and a beta of 1.18.

Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53). The business had revenue of $5.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 million. Hookipa Pharma had a negative net margin of 237.83% and a negative return on equity of 40.95%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hookipa Pharma will post -2.2 EPS for the current year.

Hookipa Pharma Company Profile

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapeutics targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform. The company's lead infectious disease product candidate is HB-101, which is in a randomized double-blinded Phase 2 clinical trial in cytomegalovirus-negative patients awaiting kidney transplantation from cytomegalovirus-positive donors.

