Homeros Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $8.94 Million (HMR)

Homeros (CURRENCY:HMR) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 13th. One Homeros coin can currently be bought for about $0.0981 or 0.00000262 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Homeros has traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar. Homeros has a total market capitalization of $50.46 million and approximately $8.94 million worth of Homeros was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $22.20 or 0.00059324 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002675 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003678 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.33 or 0.00022274 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002678 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $299.21 or 0.00799740 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,055.12 or 0.08165733 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.86 or 0.00085163 BTC.

Homeros Profile

Homeros (HMR) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 10th, 2020. Homeros’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 514,542,615 coins. Homeros’ official Twitter account is @homerosofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Homeros is homerosnet.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Homeros aims to become a blockchain-based gaming ecosystem that brings the experience of tomorrow to our gamers today. We have an interface and solution that are designed to accommodate gaming enthusiasts, developers, and merchants. Through the Homeros platform, participants can benefit from the development and launching of blockchain games, secure in-game item marketplace, and access authentic game guides and walkthroughs. “

Homeros Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Homeros directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Homeros should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Homeros using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

