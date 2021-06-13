Home Capital Group Inc. (TSE:HCG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Home Capital Group Inc. (TSE:HCG) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$43.14.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Home Capital Group to C$46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. National Bankshares increased their target price on Home Capital Group from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. TD Securities increased their target price on Home Capital Group from C$39.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Home Capital Group from C$38.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Home Capital Group from C$36.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th.

Shares of TSE:HCG opened at C$36.81 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$33.51. Home Capital Group has a twelve month low of C$19.01 and a twelve month high of C$37.05. The company has a market cap of C$1.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.07.

Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.00 by C$0.26. The firm had revenue of C$139.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$139.81 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Home Capital Group will post 4.6700002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer John Hong sold 1,678 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.19, for a total transaction of C$59,045.46.

Home Capital Group Company Profile

Home Capital Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Home Trust Company, provides residential and nonresidential mortgage lending, securitization of residential mortgage products, consumer lending, and credit card services in Canada. It offers deposits through brokers and financial planners under the Oaken Financial brand.

