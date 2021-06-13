Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Shares Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 21.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 374,125 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 65,337 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Hologic were worth $27,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hologic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,239,000. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its position in shares of Hologic by 51.8% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 47,357 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,449,000 after buying an additional 16,164 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Mark J. acquired a new position in shares of Hologic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,605,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Hologic by 6.8% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 97,967 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,286,000 after buying an additional 6,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Hologic by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 242,083 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,631,000 after buying an additional 49,431 shares during the last quarter. 92.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hologic alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on HOLX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Hologic from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price target on shares of Hologic from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Hologic from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Hologic from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.44.

Shares of HOLX stock opened at $63.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.53, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $67.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Hologic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.19 and a twelve month high of $85.00.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Hologic had a net margin of 35.86% and a return on equity of 71.87%. Hologic’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 7.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Sean S. Daugherty sold 4,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total value of $260,145.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,613 shares in the company, valued at $1,730,377.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

See Also: No Load Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.