Hoge Finance (HOGE) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $990,560.00

Hoge Finance (CURRENCY:HOGE) traded down 8.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 13th. In the last seven days, Hoge Finance has traded 29.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Hoge Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Hoge Finance has a market cap of $69.54 million and $990,560.00 worth of Hoge Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002701 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.40 or 0.00057747 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003686 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.26 or 0.00022279 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002704 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $288.80 or 0.00779333 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.39 or 0.00084715 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,980.28 or 0.08042241 BTC.

About Hoge Finance

Hoge Finance (CRYPTO:HOGE) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 7th, 2021. Hoge Finance’s total supply is 408,337,248,824 coins. Hoge Finance’s official Twitter account is @hogefinance

According to CryptoCompare, “HOGE is a deflationary currency. There will never be more HOGE in circulation than there is now. Every time a transaction takes place with HOGE, 1% of that transaction is removed or “burned” from the total supply. This increases the scarcity of every HOGE in circulation. Additionally, another 1% is distributed among every HOGE holder. What this means is that every time HOGE is used, the value of the remaining HOGE in circulation is increased by simultaneously decreasing the supply (deflation), while also distributing HOGE to everyone using the token. As a result, every single HOGE holder has an incentive to spread the use of HOGE as much as possible. As more transactions take place in the network, the individual net-worth of all who own a piece of the network increases as well. “

Buying and Selling Hoge Finance

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hoge Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hoge Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hoge Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

