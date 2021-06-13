Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) Receives $16.40 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.40.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HIMS shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Hims & Hers Health from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Truist started coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Hims & Hers Health from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hims & Hers Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Hims & Hers Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.39% of the company’s stock.

HIMS opened at $12.21 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.09. Hims & Hers Health has a one year low of $8.09 and a one year high of $25.40.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $52.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.74 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hims & Hers Health will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

Hims & Hers Health Company Profile

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available for purchase on its websites directly by customers. It provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, as well as cosmetics and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health, skincare, and hair care.

