Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) Receives $35.33 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.33.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HTH shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hilltop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $37.00 target price (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Hilltop in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James raised their price target on Hilltop from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Hilltop in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock.

In related news, Director Charles R. Cummings sold 7,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total transaction of $265,283.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,064,364.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hilltop by 102.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,212,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $348,550,000 after buying an additional 5,166,125 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Hilltop in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,435,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hilltop in the 1st quarter valued at $15,458,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Hilltop by 77.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 821,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,029,000 after purchasing an additional 357,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Hilltop by 90.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 669,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,841,000 after purchasing an additional 317,902 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hilltop stock opened at $37.09 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 1.09. Hilltop has a fifty-two week low of $16.52 and a fifty-two week high of $39.60.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $523.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.68 million. Hilltop had a return on equity of 20.29% and a net margin of 21.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Hilltop will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.48%.

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking, and financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

