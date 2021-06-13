HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 393 Shares of Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN)

HighTower Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 393 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Appian were worth $810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its position in Appian by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Appian by 46.3% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in shares of Appian by 80.4% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Appian by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Appian by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on APPN shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Appian from $235.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Appian from $83.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Appian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Appian from $84.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded Appian from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.56.

Shares of NASDAQ APPN opened at $113.00 on Friday. Appian Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.03 and a fifty-two week high of $260.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.92.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. Appian had a negative return on equity of 11.34% and a negative net margin of 11.25%. The company had revenue of $88.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Appian Co. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CRO Eric Calvin Cross sold 2,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.55, for a total transaction of $258,413.50. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 7,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $756,538.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Albert G.W. Biddle III sold 5,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.29, for a total transaction of $821,811.00. 43.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, workflows, data structures, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded. The company also offers professional and customer support services.

