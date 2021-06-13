HighTower Advisors LLC Purchases 28,573 Shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD) by 106.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,296 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,573 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund were worth $885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 2,605.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 532,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,525,000 after buying an additional 513,141 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund in the first quarter worth about $4,442,000. ProVise Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,778,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 350.5% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 88,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 68,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,095,000.

Shares of NYSE:MHD opened at $16.72 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.50. BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.69 and a 12-month high of $17.44.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th.

About BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes.

