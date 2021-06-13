HighTower Advisors LLC Purchases 1,351 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 52.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,924 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Molina Healthcare by 315.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,080,000 after purchasing an additional 37,873 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 117,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,922,000 after buying an additional 2,102 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 141,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,092,000 after buying an additional 6,730 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 22,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,793,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MOH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $267.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Molina Healthcare from $244.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Mizuho upped their price target on Molina Healthcare from $245.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $260.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Friday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $256.31.

Shares of MOH stock opened at $248.39 on Friday. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $151.40 and a 12-month high of $273.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $252.26. The company has a market capitalization of $14.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.74.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $4.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.66. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 33.87% and a net margin of 3.38%. The firm had revenue of $6.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.92 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 13.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jeff D. Barlow sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.04, for a total value of $795,120.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 77,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,451,016.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas L. Tran sold 3,196 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.03, for a total transaction of $824,663.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,004,090.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,746 shares of company stock valued at $2,024,987. 1.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Molina Healthcare Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. The company operates in two segments, Health Plans and Other. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 4.0 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 15 states.

Featured Story: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH).

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.