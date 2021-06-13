HighTower Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

HighTower Advisors LLC decreased its position in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,540 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,021 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EXEL. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exelixis during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Exelixis by 164.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the period. Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exelixis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exelixis by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,712 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

EXEL stock opened at $22.98 on Friday. Exelixis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.18 and a 1 year high of $27.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.91, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.76.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $270.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.04 million. Exelixis had a return on equity of 3.47% and a net margin of 6.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

EXEL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Exelixis in a report on Thursday, March 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Exelixis in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Exelixis from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Exelixis from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Exelixis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

In other Exelixis news, Director Jack L. Wyszomierski sold 6,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total transaction of $140,820.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Gisela Schwab sold 100,000 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total value of $2,538,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 389,248 shares of company stock worth $9,473,595 over the last ninety days. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

