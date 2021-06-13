HighTower Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN)

HighTower Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) by 10.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,597 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Clearway Energy were worth $838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Clearway Energy in the first quarter worth $810,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Clearway Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $5,246,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Clearway Energy by 128.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 762,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,350,000 after acquiring an additional 428,956 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Clearway Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Clearway Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Clearway Energy alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Infrastructure Investor Global acquired 5,371 shares of Clearway Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.63 per share, with a total value of $137,658.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Christopher S. Sotos bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.55 per share, for a total transaction of $49,100.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 27,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $665,305. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CWEN has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clearway Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Clearway Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Clearway Energy from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Tudor Pickering started coverage on Clearway Energy in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Clearway Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Clearway Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

Shares of Clearway Energy stock opened at $28.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of 24.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.52. Clearway Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $21.69 and a one year high of $37.23.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.329 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. This is an increase from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Clearway Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 220.00%.

Clearway Energy Company Profile

Clearway Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the renewable energy businesses in the United States. As of March 2, 2021, it had approximately 4,200 net megawatts (MW) of installed wind and solar generation projects; and 2,500 net MW of natural gas generation facilities, as well as a portfolio of district energy systems.

Featured Article: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Clearway Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearway Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.