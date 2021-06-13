HighTower Advisors LLC Buys 799 Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 13.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,673 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ALNY. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,079 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 54.9% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 695 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% during the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 2,967 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. 91.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ALNY shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, February 14th. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $162.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $206.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.07.

In other news, insider Akshay Vaishnaw sold 3,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.67, for a total transaction of $510,205.02. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,908 shares in the company, valued at $3,153,744.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Laurie Keating sold 1,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $267,036.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $790,328. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 42,151 shares of company stock worth $5,595,162 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

ALNY opened at $165.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a current ratio of 4.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $140.10. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.29 and a 1 year high of $178.41.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.75) by $0.04. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 153.49% and a negative return on equity of 76.92%. The firm had revenue of $177.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.62) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

