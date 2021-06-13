HighTower Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON)

HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 486,616 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $861,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of VEON by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 795,728 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 195,000 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in VEON by 97.7% in the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 59,272 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 29,298 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in VEON by 773.1% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 333,358 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 295,179 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in VEON by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 1,953,998 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,951,000 after buying an additional 102,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in VEON by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,078,106 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $8,988,000 after buying an additional 243,005 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.41% of the company’s stock.

Get VEON alerts:

VEON stock opened at $1.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.26. VEON Ltd. has a 12 month low of $1.20 and a 12 month high of $1.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.78.

VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter. VEON had a negative net margin of 4.14% and a negative return on equity of 27.78%. Analysts expect that VEON Ltd. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VEON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. VEON presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.83.

About VEON

VEON Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed-line telecommunications services. It offers voice, data, and other telecommunication services through a range of wireless, fixed, and broadband internet services. The company provides value added services, including short messages, multimedia messages, caller number identification, call waiting, data transmission, mobile internet, downloadable content, mobile finance services, machine-to-machine, and other services; national and international roaming services; wireless internet access and mobile financial services; and mobile bundles and call completion services.

Recommended Story: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for VEON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VEON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.