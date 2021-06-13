Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL) Short Interest Down 89.0% in May

Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decrease of 89.0% from the May 13th total of 18,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 75,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In related news, major shareholder Allan C. Silber sold 9,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $27,099.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 404,779 shares of company stock valued at $1,205,315. 26.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HGBL. Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Heritage Global by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Heritage Global in the first quarter valued at $78,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Heritage Global during the first quarter valued at $82,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Heritage Global during the 4th quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Heritage Global by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,244,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,396,000 after acquiring an additional 85,555 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HGBL stock remained flat at $$2.88 during trading hours on Friday. 32,514 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,986. The firm has a market cap of $102.73 million, a PE ratio of 9.29, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.95. Heritage Global has a 12-month low of $1.48 and a 12-month high of $4.20.

Heritage Global (NASDAQ:HGBL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Heritage Global had a return on equity of 30.07% and a net margin of 36.59%. Sell-side analysts predict that Heritage Global will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

HGBL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heritage Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on Heritage Global from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

About Heritage Global

Heritage Global, Inc operates as an asset services company with focus on financial and industrial asset transactions. The company provides market making, acquisitions, dispositions, valuations, and secured lending services. It focuses on identifying, valuing, acquiring, and monetizing underlying tangible and intangible assets.

