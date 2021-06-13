Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $61.87 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA) will announce $61.87 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Heritage Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $59.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $63.00 million. Heritage Financial reported sales of $58.56 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Heritage Financial will report full year sales of $237.60 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $231.80 million to $246.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $230.63 million, with estimates ranging from $224.70 million to $238.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Heritage Financial.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $60.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.67 million. Heritage Financial had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 7.36%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heritage Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

In related news, EVP Cindy M. Huntley sold 1,148 shares of Heritage Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.63, for a total value of $32,867.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,962 shares in the company, valued at $571,512.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian L. Vance sold 3,667 shares of Heritage Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $106,343.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 106,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,084,643. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,396 shares of company stock valued at $388,254 over the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Heritage Financial by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,286,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,283,000 after purchasing an additional 14,012 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Heritage Financial by 28.1% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,604,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,307,000 after purchasing an additional 352,202 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Heritage Financial by 8.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,280,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,151,000 after purchasing an additional 102,537 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Heritage Financial by 24.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 639,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,071,000 after purchasing an additional 126,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Heritage Financial by 33.5% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 619,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,493,000 after purchasing an additional 155,365 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HFWA opened at $27.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $999.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 0.81. Heritage Financial has a 52 week low of $17.15 and a 52 week high of $30.86.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 5th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Heritage Financial’s payout ratio is currently 62.02%.

Heritage Financial Company Profile

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to small and medium sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand deposits, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

