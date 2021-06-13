Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) Rating Reiterated by Citigroup

Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY)‘s stock had its “positive” rating reissued by stock analysts at Citigroup in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Heineken in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Heineken in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Heineken in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heineken from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Heineken in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.00.

OTCMKTS:HEINY opened at $59.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.39 billion, a PE ratio of 51.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.32. Heineken has a 12 month low of $43.13 and a 12 month high of $60.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Heineken N.V. engages in brewing and selling beer and cider. It operates through Europe; Americas; Africa, Middle East & Eastern Europe; and Asia Pacific segments. It offers beer, cider, soft drinks, and water. The company offers its beers under the Heineken, Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Tiger, Birra Moretti, Affligem, Lagunitas, and Mort Subite brands, as well as under various other regional and local brands; and cider under the Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Cidrerie Stassen, Bulmers, Old Mout, and Blind Pig brands.

