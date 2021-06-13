Heartland Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 54,380 Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Heartland Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 54,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,045,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 1,156.1% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. 83.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

CAG opened at $37.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.72 and a 1 year high of $39.34. The company has a market cap of $17.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.88.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 10.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.25%.

In other news, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 2,811,853 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total value of $105,725,672.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas K. Brown sold 11,000 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.54, for a total value of $412,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,942,853 shares of company stock worth $110,641,396. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CAG shares. Citigroup started coverage on Conagra Brands in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Conagra Brands in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Conagra Brands from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.22.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

Featured Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG).

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.