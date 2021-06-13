Heartland Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 45,793 Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Heartland Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 45,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,471,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 476.0% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 436.3% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. 88.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HWM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Argus raised their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Howmet Aerospace currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.18.

HWM opened at $35.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.08 and a 1 year high of $36.03. The company has a market cap of $15.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.88 and a beta of 1.98.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 2.61%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. Howmet Aerospace’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

